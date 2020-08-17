Monday, 8/17/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Setting the record straight: As we reported last week, Ball State University held a Town Forum meeting to answer questions of approximately 200 plus of the over 3,000 plus staff. We asked President Mearns if the reporting in the local newspaper was accurate, and he responded to Woof Boom Radio news that “the story was incomplete in several important respects.” The article did not explain, for instance, how one of the main complaints, that staff were not involved in the planning, was actually incorrect – and, as you have heard previously in our Radio reporting, President Mearns has explained in detail that the staff were deeply involved in all aspects of the planning process. Read Mearns entire, unedited response to our questions now – on the News Page of our website.

A criminal investigation by Indiana State Police resulted in the arrest of Quinton Andrew Pearson, 26, of Logansport, IN on a felony charge for child molestation. The purported crimes with the 9 to 10 year old boy occurred at a Cass County home between 2017 and 2018. Pearson was incarcerated in the Cass County Jail. To report child abuse or neglect, call 1-800-800-5556 twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, and anonymous reports are accepted.

The epidemiologist for the newly-formed Fishers Health Department has resigned, alleging Mayor Scott Fadness meddled in the agency and could be pushing schools to open classrooms too soon.

The feds are bringing more help to try and slow gun violence in Indianapolis. “Operation–Legend”, is a commitment of 57 federal agents for the next 45 days to help bring down “acute levels” of gun violence, and a commitment of federal money to the effort.

Reducing the size of the Minneapolis Police Department lacks deep support among residents across the city, according to a new poll in Minnesota. The Democrat majority city council have advocated for defunding since the George Floyd case.

As you may have heard from us first Friday afternoon, a teenager has died after a shooting outside a basketball fieldhouse in Fishers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office says 17-year-old Thomas Pearson Jr. died Friday morning. He and another teenager were shot outside the Best Choice Fieldhouse around 10 p.m. Thursday as they were getting into a car.

According to all reports, the weather cooperated with outdoor commencement over the weekend as Taylor University said goodbye to the class of 2020. They are now welcoming students back to campus for the Fall semester with classes starting later this week.

Numerous states have received letters from the U.S. Postal Service in recent days warning them that the agency will not be able to fulfill requests for mail-in ballots, according to NBC news. The postal service has been mired in red ink for many years, with its existence subsidized by the Government and taxpayers money. Pop start Taylor Swift continued her Twitter assault on President Trump over the weekend, seemingly unaware of the political calculations of Democrats in Congress and their inability to strike a deal for a true COVID-related stimulus plan.

Another in our series of Tech Tips from CNET – for Privacy setting on your smart speaker. Manage Skill Permissions is where you can see which skills want access to everything from your street address and contact info to your Amazon Prime payment info. Many of these permissions default to off, but every once in a while, it’s a good idea to check which skills you’ve enabled. To control these permissions, tap More, then Settings, then Alexa Privacy, then Manage Skill Permissions.

Confusion about the numbers. If only 11 COVID cases in Delaware County this week were under the age of 20, how can other media reports of hundreds be accurate? We asked the County Health Department Administrator that question over the weekend, and as of our Radio deadline, no response was given. It is believed that such departments remain on alert, every day while the pandemic continues. Important to note: confirmed cases are different from suspected cases. Also, when we hear of larger numbers of students being quarantined, it is likely part of contact tracing – and schools being extra cautious to avoid an outbreak. Facts, not fear.

Nearly 100 questions, answered. At last Thursday’s BSU Town Hall meeting with staff, nearly 100 questions submitted prior, and 10 more, asked during the session were all answered. BSU President Geoffrey Mearns stated to Woof Boom radio news this weekend that only two questions could not immediately be answered. Mearns told us that the newspaper quoted the faculty member who organized the drafting of the letter saying that there are still more unanswered questions than answered questions. He indicated that reporting seemed unfair, and not completely accurate. Read Mearns entire, unedited response to our questions now – on the News Page of our website.

A Ft. Wayne woman was arrested early Saturday after she allegedly admitted to harming an infant who had been left in her care. Muncie police told the local newspaper she said she had abused the child “because she was depressed and the baby was crying.” The almost one year old baby was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, and was reportedly released following treatment in the emergency department. To report child abuse or neglect, call 1-800-800-5556 twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, and anonymous reports are accepted.

Indiana State Police recently recognized a BSU grad for 25 years of service. Sergeant Donald R. Howard, a native of Peru, Indiana is a graduate of Maconaquah High School, Ivy Tech/Ball State University and is a United States Air Force veteran. Howard, his wife, three children and four grandchildren are all residents of Boone County.

In Georgia last week, a school bus was rear-ended by a box truck. The driver of the truck jumped out, helped pull students out, then collapsed. He later died. 25-year-old Johnathon Grayer, was likely using adrenalin with surveillance camera footage showing him lift seats off children who were pinned underneath Ten children and the bus driver were also taken to hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Did you hear Saturday’s Takin’ it to the Street Beat this weekend? James Burgess, NCAAP President of Madison County, discussed Black Lives Matter calling looting in Chicago “reparations,” and Illinois schools banning students from wearing pajamas during virtual learning. Hear James replayed Sunday mornings on several of our Woof Boom Radio stations.

Farmland Firemen’s Street Fair is this Thursday through Saturday. New layout to provide enough spacing for social distancing and they encourage face coverings. Firemen’s hamburgers, carnival food, baked potatoes and deep fried Wick’s pies.