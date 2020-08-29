New Foster Care for animals announced

From Muncie Animal Care and Services Facebook page:

“We are excited to announce a new foster program called Fosters For Fighters here at MACS that focuses on the need for foster care/temporary housing for open animal cruelty, neglect, and/or abuse cases here at MACS. We currently have 16 open animal cruelty cases being housed at MACS. These are cases with pending criminal charges filed against the owner(s) by the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office. Any animals that are impounded as a result of an animal cruelty investigation are required to stay in the custody of MACS pending court hearings. Court proceedings for animal welfare cases are held on the last Wednesday of the month, bi-monthly. The initial court date is only a pre-trial, which means that the animals typically are in the custody of MACS for 2-4 months until the next court date. As per the usual, MACS stays at capacity and is very limited on space. It is our hope that utilizing foster homes for these broken and abused animals that were failed by previous owners will aid in their rehabilitation, alleviate the overcrowding, and provide these animals with some much needed TLC and 1-on-1 care. For more information please contact MACS at 765-747-4851 or email ahoneycutt@cityofmuncie.com to request more information about the application process.

