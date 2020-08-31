Monday, 8/31/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Stern letter from the President. BSU students received an email Friday from Geoffrey Mearns. What first was a request, then a suggestion, became a plea – has now gotten a bit more stern. The number of new cases in his words, are a “trend apparently the result of poor personal choices some students are making, primarily off campus. The actions of these students are putting our planned on-campus instruction and activities at risk. Simply put, if these students do not change their behavior, I may be compelled to temporarily suspend all on-campus courses or convert to remote instruction almost all on-campus courses for the remainder of the Fall semester.” He mentioned that UPD officers were asked to be watchful for large gatherings, and shut them down if needed. You can read the entire letter on our Local News page, posted Friday afternoon.

Six fraternities and two sororities at I-U have been ordered into quarantine after what the university calls an “alarming” increase in coronavirus infections:

A small town to get some big help. Hartford City Mayor Dan Eckstein announced late last week, that his city will receive $250,000 in the second wave of funding from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs – it will be used to assist small businesses by providing loans for working capital in reopening, restocking, and to help pay for remote work technology. The first phase of COVID-19 Response from the State of Indiana awarded $114,000 to Hartford City. Only 42 of Indiana’s counties have been selected in this second wave of relief that is designed to help some of those hit hardest by the pandemic. More details on the loans is expected to be released soon.

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz refused to back down on Friday when asked about Notre Dame’s reaction to his criticism of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s Catholic faith.

The next Muncie on the Move is Wednesday, hosted by the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. The safe, physically distanced event will be held at the Horizon Convention Center in downtown Muncie.

Muncie Central High School Senior Night has been moved up to this coming Friday’s home game, September 4th! Senior Football players and Cheerleaders will be recognized.

When the Paramount Theater in Anderson is able to reopen after COVID restrictions, visitors will see a restored north wall thanks to the work of skilled craftsmen and a low-interest loan from Indiana Landmarks. According to the Herald Bulletin, several spots are being repaired, but the largest is a section of plaster on the north wall in the theater under the balcony that was damaged by water several years ago.

Woof Boom Radio will participate in a series of as many as five debates / forums over the next 60 days, to help you make an informed vote in the upcoming Election. The Schafer Leadership Academy, the Bowen Center for Public Affairs at BSU, along with several community groups are coordinating the efforts.

Here’s some of the Second Harvest Food Bank free Tailgate Food Distribution events this week. Tuesday 10 a.m. at Five Points Mall Marion, and at First Baptist Church in New Castle. Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county. No IDs, Proof of Address or Need required. More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit our website, www.CureHunger.org.

What to do if you are a Bear-Backer – Make it four – that’s the number of area high school football teams having to cancel games – after Monroe Central had an assistant coach on the varsity team testing positive for COVID-19. The district released a statement writing “all students and staff impacted have been notified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. If you did not receive a phone call from our school or the health department you do not need to quarantine.”

In an online address to the campus community Friday morning, University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins announced that after a two-week break, all in-person undergraduate classes will resume, in stages, beginning next Wednesday, Sept. 2.

A Muncie teenager could spend a long time in prison for opening fire on a Dollar General in June

Today marks just over 60 days until the November 3rd Election. As President Trump as indicated, he supports absentee voting, which must conform to individual State guidelines. He does not support mass-mailing “no fault” vote by mail, and Governor Holcomb feels the same way. If you are voting absentee, it is recommended you follow that process much sooner, rather than later.

The fifth federal execution since July played out in silence last Thursday in Terre Haute, Indiana. 45 year old Keith Nelson was on death row for the 1999 kidnapping of 10 year old Pamela Butler from her Kansas City, Kansas home, eventually killing the girl. Nelson showed no remorse in his final minutes and made no final statement.

A new foster program called Fosters For Fighters was announced via Facebook over the weekend, at Muncie Animal Care and Services, that focuses on the need for foster care/temporary housing for open animal cruelty, neglect, and/or abuse cases. There are 16 cases with pending criminal charges filed against the owner(s) by the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office. If you are willing to make a 2 to 4 month commitment, please contact M.A.C.S.

Rarely do roadside repairs involve the use of any type of saw, if you see someone with a saw approaching a disabled or abandoned vehicle please get a description of the person or vehicle they are driving and report it to police. For the second time in a week an Indiana State Trooper foiled an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from an abandoned vehicle along the interstate. Two men were arrested last Friday on I-70 – 40 year old Stefan Hartford of Shelbyville and 31 year old Jeremy Prater of Flat Rock were arrested on preliminary charges related to the theft. The theft of catalytic converters from abandoned vehicles along central Indiana interstates is not uncommon. Only leave your vehicle abandoned if absolutely necessary, and return to get it as soon as possible.

Anderson University could have a hand in protecting your money and the country’s security

Bill Maher says Trump, Republican National Convention left him feeling ‘very nervous’ about Biden’s chances. The Liberal TV talk show host has never had a kind word about our current President.