Searching For COVID In Wastewater

The Muncie Sanitary District’s Bureau of Water Quality (BWQ) recently began participating in a project designed to help aid the community’s response to Covid-19. Sampling for the presence of coronavirus in wastewaters has emerged as a powerful tool for the early detection of outbreaks. One of the greatest challenges in controlling the spread of this virus has been the lag time between when an infected person becomes contagious versus when they become aware they are infected.The project is being funded by the Indiana Finance Authority.