Authorities Name Anderson Woman Killed In Crash

We now know the name of an Anderson woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a personal injury crash at county roads 500 North and 500 West about 8:16 a.m. Police say a pickup driven by 61-year-old Mack Gardner of Elwood, was traveling eastbound on County Road 500 North and failed to stop at a stop sign as it approached County Road 500 West. The truck collided with a 2008 Honda Civic, operated by 47-year-old Melinda Nolen of Anderson, which was traveling southbound through the intersection. Nolen died at the scene.