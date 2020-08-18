Muncie Pride Going Virtual

Due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Muncie Pride will be a virtual event rather than being held at Canan Commons, as originally planned. The six-day event will take place September 14ththrough the 19thfrom 7:00 -9:00 p.m. each night. Each evening from 7:00-9:00 p.m., attendees can visit munciepride.org for social media contests with prizes, musical entertainment from regional artists, educational programming, and resource materials. Attendees can join online as early as 6:30 p.m. for announcements and music by local artists.