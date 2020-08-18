Tuesday, 8/18/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning Briefs

Tomorrow, will the Governor add more clarity? The weekly briefing happens Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., and schools are continuing to safely navigate – and stay flexible, with COVID concerns, as well as funding worries, related to any needs moving to virtual learning when needed. Gov. Holcomb offered this praise last week

You’ve probably noticed gas prices have been fluctuating a lot lately. John Herrick reports on the advice from one gas expert on what you should consider doing this week

Mr. Pence goes to Washington – and so does the entire House of Reps. Speaker Pelosi said over the weekend that she intended to call the House back in session to discuss the USPS situation. Yesterday, we asked 6th District Congressman Greg Pence how members are notified. Hear the entire interview now on our Local News page on the website.

The World Health Organization is now advising you to skip your regular dental checkups and cleanings for now. Until the pandemic is over, or a vaccine is ready, they say – wait until something bad happens to your teeth, before doing preventative. We asked Muncie dentist Greg Pyle for a comment and he wrote, “the good news is there hasn’t been one single case that can be traced back to dental offices. It’s always been safe to go to the dentist, and it will remain safe with all the new protocols we have in place.”

Almost 550 new jobs coming to Indiana. A Texas-based food manufacturer, Mission Foods, which produces tortillas, tortilla chips, flat breads and other baked products, plans to lease a more than 510,000-square-foot plant in Plainfield and create the jobs by the end of 2026, and plans to begin hiring for the new positions in early 2021.

Despite the downturn in revenues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the proposed 2021 budget for the operations of Anderson city government remains unchanged.

Here’s another in our series of Tech Tips from C-NET for smart phone privacy: this is a really simple one, but it’s easy to forget. If you use an Echo Show device, make sure your camera is disabled or covered when you aren’t using it. Hacking laptop and other webcams is a notorious method of spying on people. To disable your camera, simply use the physical toggle on each Echo Show device.

Tyrone Thomas, plant manager for NTN Driveshaft Anderson, will serve as chairman for the 2020 United Way campaign in Madison County and Middletown.

Facts, not fear. Yesterday at this time, we reported on the clear difference between actual COVID cases, and school kids that are quarantined because of “close contact.” Jammie Bane answered our question Monday morning, writing, “the schools don’t have 100’s of COVID cases, very few actually .” The ‘100’s’ cited in other media “would be students quarantined due to being a close contact, or there being sufficient evidence that they may soon be considered a close contact.” Once again, we report Facts, not fear. There have been zero COVID deaths in Delaware county for well over a month.

Sen. Mike Braun wants a straight answer from Joe Biden on what he plans to do about China — should he win the election in November. Kurt Darling reports

Indianapolis-based Financial Center First Credit Union and Ball State Federal Credit Union in Muncie are planning to merge. Following a 77% approval vote by Ball State FCU members, the merger will become official November 1.

Many continue to advocate for in classroom learning in Indiana, and beyond. 6th District Congressman Greg Pence told us yesterday, he believes there are other effects, aside from the actual class work, and he’s worried

The postponement of fall sports by the Big Ten Conference is creating a new challenge for universities: finding ways to bring in revenue when a significant source of their revenue was taken away. Purdue University is one of those schools in the Big Ten Conference dealing with that problem. So now Purdue University is asking for help from John Purdue Club members and others through what they are calling their “More than a Game” fundraiser

This Saturday, area business owners are asked to attend an informational event about Second Chance Dads

That’s Jack Surface, from Midas of Muncie and Anderson, and he’s hoping more businesses will join him, in helping Dads get back on a better path. Look for Second Chance Dads on Facebook, or call Delaware County Sherriff deputy Kenny West for information.

Here’s some of the Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution plan; Today, 10 a.m. at Five Points Mall in Marion, as well as First Baptist Church in New Castle.

The Herald Bulletin reported that Nearly 70% of the 13 schools and districts serving students in Madison County and surrounding areas have reported COVID-19 infections among either students or staff since the reopening of schools – but no one said that no one will get sick. The CDC has stated time and time again, that children without preexisting conditions are least likely to have serious problems. Tina Neal is principal at Holy Cross School, one of the four schools and districts that have reported zero COVID-19 infections among staff and students. She told the newspaper “The students have adjusted quite nicely,” and, “I am extremely proud of the students and staff who have made these procedural changes and have remained flexible during this time.”