A Muncie man who allegedly tried to sell stolen golf clubs to a local pawn shop is implicated in a series of thefts in the Yorktown area. The Star Press reports 36 year old Milton Burrell of the 1100 block of West 15th Street, is charged with theft. The clubs had reportedly been in a vehicle on the 8300 block of West Weatherstone Lane. He’s also accused of stealing three bicycles, a weed eater, a leaf blower and a circular saw — from a pole barn in the 8400 block of West River Road.