Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 Woof Boom Morning briefs

Rialzo Reboot. When the COVID cancelled the fundraiser for Meridian Health Services, WLBC offered to help. Scott Smalstig from yesterday’s WLBC Zoom Room interview – raising money and awareness for maternal health programs. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/wlbc-rialzo-reboot-sept-3

Transparency, and safety – two key words that Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns has lived by since his arrival, and especially during the challenging times in recent months. Some of the over 3,000 staff expressed concerns recently, so he immediately called a Town Hall meeting …. Hear the entire interview on This Week in Delaware County this weekend.

Sometimes, they information comes so quickly, it gets misread: a few football players at Evansville tested positive for coronavirus — or at least that was the thought

Rest assured: schools continue to do their absolute best, keeping schools and sports running safely.

Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) had the following comments after Wednesday’s Governor briefing: “The governor’s wishy-washy approach to all this needs to stop. The governor needs to make it clear that officials do intend on enforcing the mask and crowd limitation requirements.” Lanane did not make it clear how law enforcement could possibly handle this, and manage crime, as well.

Two Indianapolis Metro Police officers face battery and misconduct charges that come from their arrest of two women who were violating curfew the day after riots in downtown Indy

More good news about schools creatively helping people: starting yesterday, even E-learning students can still get lunch! Del-Com wrote on Twitter, please call in your order. You will be charged as a normal day based on your current status.

According to the most recent Paycheck Protection Program Report, as of August 8, more than 5.2 million PPP loans totaling $525+ billion were approved nationally with an approximate PPP loan average of $100,000. SBA’s Great Lakes Regional Administrator Rob Scott states: “The Paycheck Protection Program was an overwhelming success for America’s small business sector, which is the engine of our economy. We remain dedicated to our mission to ensure small businesses will recover and continue to start, grow and expand as we safely reopen our economy.”

Today is the second of two days of fundraising golf for Hillcroft Services. It begins with lunch and check in from noon til 1 p.m., at the Players Club in Yorktown.

State Troopers were busy with a reverse drunk driving chase

People get sick – and yes, people will continue to contract COVID. Recent written stories about area schools, for instance, have tried to shed bad light on educators efforts to get kids – and sports – safely happening. As we continue to report, immense efforts continue, and vigilant efforts are in progress – under direction of CDC, State and local health departments.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events. Today at 10 a.m. in both Anderson, and Winchester.

What happens if you can’t pay? At this week’s Muncie Sanitary District meeting, President Bill Smith was asked about past due accounts

A mask mandate may mean nothing to some people. Chris Davis reports on what kinds of messages have been effective at getting people to distance and put a mask on

Tomorrow, marks the ninth annual National Model Aviation Day hosted by the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA). To celebrate, AMA has put together several quick projects using materials folks probably already having at home. Some of these projects include planes, balloon rockets, kites and more. Not only are these activities fun for all ages, but they are educational and social distance safe.

Howard Mudd, the former offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts, has died from his injuries he suffered in a motorcycle accident last month. Mudd was with Indy from 1998 to 2009, working with Peyton Manning and helping the Colts win the Super Bowl. He then came back to the Colts for a short stint last year to help as a senior offensive asst. coach. Mudd was injured in the motorcycle crash near his home in Seattle on July 29. He was 78 years old.

Minnetrista has canceled this year’s Twilight on the Boulevard and Picnic & Pops events.

