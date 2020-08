A teenager has died after a shooting outside a basketball fieldhouse in Fishers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office says 17-year-old Thomas Pearson Jr. died Friday morning. He and another teenager were shot outside the Best Choice Fieldhouse around 10 p.m. Thursday as they were getting into a car. Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, but police are looking for two male suspects in a beige, older-model Toyota.