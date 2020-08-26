Breaking news: MSD shakeup

At today’s (8/26) regular meeting of the Muncie Sanitary District, a new Administrator was named, and a long time board member announced he was stepping down.

Stephen Brand was voted as new President, and Brian Stevens Hotopp Vice President. They are the two newest appointees by Mayor Dan Ridenour.

NEW AT 11:55AM: Bill Smith resigned from the interim role of administrator, effective August 31, 2020. He has been in that role for about one year, since Nikki Grigsby was removed from the position as she continues to face charges by the FBI.

NEW AT 12:07PM: John Barlow was named as new Administrator of the MSD. He is the current Supt. of the Wastewater Treatment Plant. It is assumed that he takes control Sept. 1.

Longtime board member and former Vice President Mike Cline resigned from his position, citing personal reasons. His retirement from the Board is effective 5 p.m. Monday. He was very complimentary of the MSD, and the Board as it continues to move forward. The Munice Mayor will select a new member, as indicated by President Brand.

On another note, Muncie mayor Dan Ridenour was presented a plaque of appreciation for the help the MSD gave that Henry county city, when their equipment barn burned. Photo below, credit City of Muncie.