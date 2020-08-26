Wednesday, 8/26/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Budget time for Muncie – We’re beginning coverage this morning of yesterday’s budget announcement by Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour. One component he is suggesting: increasing the savings to the Rainy Day fund by nearly 56%. Why does he say that’s important? WLBC_CITY OF MUNCIE BUDGET hit hard Over the next morning or two, we’ll share more of the Mayor’s plan, which will be discussed by City Council at the September 14th meeting.

Ponderosa of Anderson, Scatterfield Road, closed their doors for the last time earlier this week. Reporter Sean Mattingly had seen some rumors on Facebook about them closing that location, and confirmed by phone. They had just recently created a Facebook page for the eatery.

Last weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called all back into Session to vote on a US Postal Service measure. Monday, we asked 6th District Congressman Greg Pence about his trip to DC….. Hear the entire interview now, on the Local News page – look for today’s Briefs. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/congressman-greg-pence-aug24

Delaware County reported 81 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths – one over the age of 80, and one over the age of 90, bringing Delaware County’s total to 53 deaths since March 2020. The county’s positive testing rate went down from 8.2% the previous week to 6.2% this past week. The CDC recommends under 5%, to be considered lower risk.

Just Older Youth, or JOY… Yorktown Manager Pete Olson, from the WLBC Zoom Room interview yesterday. More information about that event when it is released. Here’s the entire interview from the WLBC Zoom Room

He called it a Balanced and Well Planned budget –

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, yesterday in a quickly-called press conference, during which he announced his plan, which has been submitted to City Council for their study, and consideration. A 50% decrease in Capital Expenses, as well as other budget adjustments seems to be the easy part – it’s the 2022 budget, when COVID-tax ramifications hit, that will bring some government budgets to critical situations. He says he’s trying to avoid that problem by planning ahead.

Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns commented on Twitter yesterday, “…I support our students peacefully protesting today against racial injustice.” That, in the wake of the police action shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The investigation is ongoing.

Community members are invited to gather at Florida Station Church of God this week to learn about miracles and pray for healing. Elliot Foggs will be leading the services on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day. On its Facebook page, the church has asked attendees to wear masks. Foggs was born and raised in Anderson and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Indiana State University before moving to Los Angeles.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events. Today, 10 a.m. in Dunkirk, and 11 a.m. in Wabash. Thursday, 10 a.m. at Muncie Mall. If you’d like to support these efforts in your community, donate at curehunger.org/get-involved-donate. Right now, your donations will be DOUBLED through our summer match campaign!