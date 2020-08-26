Indiana Governor says: no changes.

At today’s (8/26) weekly briefing by Gov. Eric Holcomb, without much surprise, the state will remain “as is:” Stage 4.5, statewide “mask mandate,” and same capacity restrictions at businesses, for 30 more days. Secretary of State Connie Lawson addressed Election Day – safety protocols, and more – and made it very clear, that Indiana will have normal voting. The Governor referred to Dr. Box from the State Department of Health as “ticked off” in relation to hearing of people that are ignoring mask mandates and other physical distancing guidelines. A new color-coded system that will be updated weekly will launch this Wednesday, and is designed to help schools and communities with a scoring system to help with their decision making.