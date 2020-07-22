Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Nearby healthcare deal needs to be done. Tension over a health care deal could cost Hoosiers more money. The clock is ticking for Parkview Health, Fort Wayne’s largest healthcare group, and Anthem to come to terms on a new deal that would lower medical costs for Hoosiers. Anthem wants Parkview to charge its patients less money, and claims Parkview has charged private insurance companies 4 times what Medicare would’ve paid for the same care. As of Monday, a deal between the two was needed within ten days.

It’s e-learning only for students at Hamilton Southeastern Schools. Other school districts like South Bend and Washington Township are doing the same thing.

The Herald Bulletin has started a weekly series of stories profiling Black-owned businesses in Madison County. Earlier this week they featured Artez Holt, the owner of Westside Tez’s Spice Rubs/Seasonings and BBQ Sauce – who always had the idea that he wanted to own his own business, but the day job as a quality engineer he needed to support his family got in the way. Until he was sent to work from home early in the COVID-19 pandemic. A Madison Heights High School graduate and member of the Indiana National Guard, started selling his products on May 14. Though he expected as many as three orders each week, at an average of 15 per week, the sales have exceeded his wildest dreams.

The 5th annual Run With Shears a virtual race only. THERE WILL BE NO LIVE EVENT THIS YEAR. All proceeds will still benefit the statewide EMS memorial. All those registered and who wish to still register will receive an epic medal and special COVID 5K shirt by mail. They’ll have a special virtual running app designed just for this race to track all the runners and walkers. They will contact all participants by email in the coming weeks with instructions.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events this week: today, 10 a.m. in Portland, and 11 a.m. in Wabash county. Thursday 10 a.m. at both Muncie Mall and Hartford City at the Fairgrounds. Friday, Anderson and Winchester at 10 a.m.

The Nickel Plate District Amphitheater & Fishers Parks have announced a free, socially distant Pop-Up Concert Series! First show is Friday, July 24 with more concerts on the schedule in August and September.

High school athletes and on-line complications: It looks like the ones that are taking online courses to start the fall semester will still be able to participate in sports. Late last week, Network Indiana says the Indiana High School Athletic Association sent a letter to all athletic directors in Indiana, informing them of a change to a by-law. It says if a school is offering virtual or online courses this fall semester, and it’s taught by a member school personnel, they can still participate in sports.

At least six cows died in a crash that happened on I-65 northbound when a semi rolled near the North Split in downtown Indianapolis Monday afternoon. The semi was carrying a trailer that had 54 cows in it. The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries.

The city of Fishers has a new mask-mandate, starting at 8 a.m. Friday, after the city’s health department has seen an increase in positive coronavirus cases for the past four weeks. According to the health department’s website, it will continue through Sept. 4.

Construction Set to Begin on Trail Connection for White River Greenway, Martin Street this month. The ramped trail at Martin Street near the Bicentennial Overlook is an integral component of the Muncie community’s long-range vision to create a dedicated north-south pedestrian axis along Martin Street. It is being built by 3-D Construction of Muncie. The trail was designed by FlatLand Resources also of Muncie. The total cost of the project is about $90,000.

GOLF OUTING BENEFITING HOMELESS VETERANS hosted by The Journey Home: this Sunday. The outing features a great day of 18 holes of challenging golf at the beautiful Winchester Golf Club with registration beginning at noon and shot gun start at 1pm. If you cannot attend the golf outing, please consider a tax-deductible donation to The Journey Home in support of homeless Veterans and spousal dependents. Make your donation on our secure website: www.journeyhomevets.org.

Crew Carwash, an Indiana based family business, is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters for its eleventh annual Crew for Kids fundraiser. This Friday through Sunday, they will be accepting credit and cash donations at all locations and will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funds raised will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana.

A man is going to prison for beating his girlfriend, and threatening to cut off her toes. Jalen Perry has pled guilty to attacking her girlfriend back in December. Perry pushed her to the ground, punched her in the face and back, all while calling her Satan and threatening to cut off her toes. He’s being charged with battery, strangulation, theft, and resisting arrest. Perry will have to pay $14,000 and serve 8 years in prison.