Ivy Tech Offering Flexible Learning Models

Ivy Tech Community College, Muncie-Henry County is offering several ways to learn for the fall semester. In-person traditional courses will begin August 24, 2020. Students will have instructors and lab time face-to-face in a classroom. Online and virtual courses will be available for those who feel more comfortable with learning from home. Ivy Tech’s new Learn Anywhere course delivery option will allow students flexibility. Week-to-week students will choose if they attend class face-to-face, virtual or online as their personal circumstances change.