The new school year is being delayed in Daleville until August 10th, five days later than orginally scheduled. The decision came in a unanimous vote from the school board Monday. They hope to use that extra time to sanitize school buildings and to make sure supplies to do so were here in time. Also, the decision was made to shorten the school day by one half hour.

Posted to woofboomnews.com

Jul. 21, 2020 2:06 PM CST

by pkilleen