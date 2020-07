A Muncie man who was leading authorities on a high speed chase came to a stop after stop sticks were deployed. 36 year old Forrest Guffey was being sought for several warrants andwhen police tried to pull him over at Willard Street and Hoyt, he took off. The stop sticks caused two of his tires to deflate. He lost control of his vehicle and slid into a guard rail near Cornbread Road and Hoyt.