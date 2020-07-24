Friday, July 24, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

A plea to you from Susan Brooks. The 5th District Congresswoman spoke to Woof Boom radio news yesterday, and tried to put mask-wearing in perspective…… Hear the entire interview HERE

A Ball State researcher says Gender affects masks – men are less likely to wear due to shame, guilt, feeling of masculinity, and lower perceived vulnerability to disease.

Indiana’s teachers have a new, free tool at their disposal as they face the challenge and uncertainty of remote learning in the upcoming school year. The Indiana eLearning Lab has been created as an online source to get content and share ideas. The Indianapolis eLearning Fund, in part, is being funded by the local College Football Playoff host committee and the CFP Foundation. The national collegiate football championship game will be played in Indianapolis in January 2022.

Walmart will close stores on Thanksgiving, ending a Black Friday tradition.

Cornerstone Center for the Arts is pleased to announce their 2020 summer session student showcase: Virtual Summer Celebration. This two-part virtual event will feature a Visual Arts Virtual Gallery and a Performing Arts Showcase Video; all content can be found at cornerstonearts.org during August’s First Thursday starting at 5PM.

The Board of Shafer Leadership Academy, after reviewing the feedback from stakeholders, has decided that public programs will be delivered virtually for the remainder of 2020.

Because of “negative connotations” surrounding it, Roncalli High School says they are changing their nickname. For decades the school’s nickname has been “Rebels,” which the school said was in homage to its namesake, Pope John the 23rd, who it felt was a rebel for calling for the Second Vatican Council.

Governor Holcomb’s mask mandate “does not constitute a crime or enforceable action by police”, according to the Martinsville Police Department. In a post to Facebook Wednesday, Martinsville Police Chief Kurt Spivey said Martinsville police officers will “not be dispatched for the sole purpose of responding those who fail to wear or refuse to wear a mask in public.” Spivey says any calls or complaints about anyone not wearing a mask or businesses not requiring patrons to wear a mask should be directed to state or county health departments.

A Ball State researcher claims Political orientation affects mask wearing. In the general public, those who identify as Republicans are less likely to wear compared to Democrats. Found in multiple nationwide polls and reports. Much of it could be due to political role models and party representatives’ behaviors and attitudes.

The Ball State men’s golf team placed a school-record six student-athletes on the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar list for 2019-20, tying for the second-most selections of any NCAA Division I team in the country.

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) announced he is an original cosponsor of U.S. Senator Joni Ernst’s (R-Iowa) bipartisan legislation that will enable child care providers to continue offering critical and affordable services for working parents during coronavirus. The Back to Work Child Care Grants Act of 2020 supports economic recovery and helps parents go back to work by providing Critical resources to help child care providers reopen and stay open.

The Taylor women’s golf team earned WGCA All-Scholar Team recognition for the 2019-2020 season, the WGCA national office announced this week. The Trojans amassed a team cumulative GPA of 3.605 for the 2019-2020 academic year, claiming the sixth highest team GPA among the NAIA teams honored by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA). Taylor was the only Crossroads League institution included on the NAIA Top-10 list.