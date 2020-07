The deadline to nominate a board member for Ball Brothers Foundation’s annual John W. and Janice B. Fisher Governance Award is fast approaching. Delaware County non-profits have until Aug. 15 to nominate one of their board members for the award. The winner of this year’s award will be announced at the Muncie–Delaware County Chamber of Commerce dinner on Oct. 22. The recipient of the Fisher Governance Award earns a $10,000 grant to their respective organization from Ball Brothers Foundation.