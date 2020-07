The Muncie Police Department is accepting applications . The Star Press reports applications are being accepted through 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at the personnel department on the second floor of Muncie City Hall, 300 N. High St. Applicants have to include a driver’s license, birth certificate and high school diploma or GED. Also, applicants have to be between 21 and 35 and be a resident of Delaware, Madison, Henry, Randolph, Jay, Blackford or Grant counties.