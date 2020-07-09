MCS to host registration events July 14 and 16

Muncie, Ind. – The 2020-21 school year is going to be different than any previous year, and Muncie Community Schools (MCS) is holding two events to help families get children registered for classes. Administrators will also be available to answer any questions about new building protocols due to COVID-19.

The public is invited to visit any of the district’s nine area schools to enroll students in MCS’ traditional in-person program or new virtual learning program on these two dates:

Tuesday, July 14 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, July 16 – 1 to 6 p.m.

Social distancing protocols will be in place at each school. Parents or guardians should come prepared with pertinent information, including proof of residency, student birth certificates and immunization records. The entire registration process typically takes less than 10 minutes. Incoming kindergarten students will also be asked to complete a brief screening test for class placement.

“Most of our families enroll students online, but there are also a lot who like to register in person, especially if they are new to the district,” MCS Director of Public Education and CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski said. “We are happy to accommodate everyone and look forward to answering questions about our reopening plan.” Woof Boom Radio’s Steve Lindell interviewed “Dr. K” earlier this week.

MCS released its Reopening Plan last week. It details all of the changes being implemented to keep students and MCS staff safe.

Online registration is ongoing and can be done at EnrollinMCS.org. For more information about the school system overall, please visit muncieschools.org.