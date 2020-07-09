Thursday, July 9, 2020 Woof Boom morning briefs

Indiana Superintendent of Schools Jennifer McCormick wrote yesterday, “Schools cannot & should not be bullied from DC into ignoring safety concerns. Not helpful.” This post yesterday morning was seemingly in response to the President’s desire to open schools back up for the fast-approaching new school year. Indiana Rep. Jim Banks agrees with the President…

As we told you first last week, Ironman Muncie was cancelled by the Delaware County Health Department. We wondered what the economic impact will be to Delaware County – and according to Muncie Visitors Bureau Jim Mansfield, using a formula widely used by the tourism industry, a conservative estimate is $1.7 million lost in tourism dollars – from hotels, to restaurants and much more. Why was the decision made to cancel? We have that, tomorrow morning at this time on WLBC.

As we first told you in June, Indiana has a rental assistance program, and Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour just found out… That, from his Tuesday social media post on the City of Muncie Facebook page. To find out more, go to IndianaHousingNow.org.

The Supreme Court has ruled some employees of religious schools, hospitals and social service centers can’t sue for employment discrimination. The Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday was 7-2. The justices had previously said in a unanimous 2012 decision that the Constitution prevents ministers from suing their churches for employment discrimination.

Several days has passed since the Muncie fireworks, and some have questioned the selection of music by the City of Muncie. Vicki Veach, Director of Muncie Downtown Development Partnership, the organizer and direct approval for Fireworks by Grucci, stated “unfortunately, because of COVID we had a limited list of songs to choose from this year…” The Mayor Tyler administration moved the music production responsibility away from WLBC when the contract was moved from Indiana based Melrose Pyrotechnics, to Grucci, at the recommendation of Veach. Mayor Ridenour, for his part, said he was misinformed as to duties, and would “look into changing things starting next year.”

Help the First Choice for Women ministry raise funds to serve women and families in need throughout Anderson and Madison County! A Virtual Walk for Life will happen Friday August 21st – Saturday August 22nd, walk 1 mile for life on your own (or with your quarantine crew) anywhere you’d like while observing social distancing practices. The virtual walk will close at 3pm on Saturday, August 22nd. For info, http://firstchoiceforwomen.org.

We checked in with Murray’s Jewelers in downtown Muncie this week, and asked for how business has been going since their restart. Ryan Murray wrote, “Considering the circumstances, we feel very fortunate about how much business is coming in. It was also very lucky for us that we had a very successful Christmas season before the shutdown. Things would have been substantially tougher had the shutdown happened leading into the Christmas season. The family business survived the 1918 flu pandemic, the Great Depression, and the Great Recession; I feel confident that we’ll survive this also.”

This week the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has reopened its local Division of Family Resources offices in all 92 counties for Hoosiers preferring in-person service. The offices had been closed to the public since March 20 in an effort to help contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). FSSA had been processing an increased amount of applications for food and cash assistance and health coverage virtually and continues to strongly encourage Hoosiers to apply for these benefits or check the status of their application or case either online at www.fssabenefits.in.gov or over the phone by calling 800-403-0864.

Indiana Wesleyan’s Mark DeMichael has been named the 2019-2020 Crossroads League Athletic Director of the Year for a second-straight time. The honor is DeMichael’s fifth award in the past nine years.