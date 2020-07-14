House fire with injuries Monday night

(Source: a trusted WLBC Listener, 7/13/2020):

Responding is Gaston volunteer fire department, Yorktown volunteer fire department, Hamilton Township volunteer fire company, Albany volunteer fire department, Eaton volunteer fire department – all on site. Liberty Township volunteer fire department on move up, also a Madison County has a department moved up. One adult two children and two firefighters have all been transported to the hospital so far – fire at 5900 west county road 350 north in Delaware county. (this story will be updated).