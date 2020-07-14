Tuesday, July 14, 2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning Briefs

What if women could know if their breast cancer will return? For the first time, women with triple negative breast cancer can get a scientific prediction of if the cancer will return after chemotherapy and surgery. Triple negative breast cancer is an especially aggressive form, and it accounts for about 20% of all breast cancers, and it’s seen more in young women and African American women. They hope it will help the determine how they can therapeutically intervene, or help find new methods to help the women.

Congressman Jim Banks believes schools should reopen this fall, or else some kinds of federal money should be withheld

An Eaton man is facing nearly 900 years in prison for molesting multiple children

Here’s the plan for free food distribution this week: Today 10 a.m. in Marion and New Castle. Wednesday 10:00 AM in Portland, and 11am in Wabash. Thursday at 10 a.m. in both Montpelier, and at Muncie Mall. Friday at 10am in both Anderson, and Winchester.

Congratulations to Brenda Brumfield on her new position as Program Officer for the Community Foundation of Randolph County! The Muncie Delaware County Chamber wrote, “You have been a great asset to our team, and we appreciate your 19.5 years of service to our organization.”

There are many “what if’s” as we continue to plan for the return to school buildings for the Fall semester in August. Dr. Kristine Box spoke last week, as to what would be a deciding factor to close a school, IF there was some sickness in the building

Hot summer days are not done yet – and in Mishawaka, a woman faces charges for leaving her three-month-old baby in a hot car

The first half of the year was bad, economically, for Indiana. Rob Connett reports on what one economist predicts for the second half…and beyond

This week in Indiana history, in 1987, President Ronald Reagan visited Danville, Indiana, and spoke in the rotunda of the courthouse. In his remarks, he said, “There is such a thing as common sense in America. . . and isn’t it good to know that you can still find it in places like the Hendricks County Courthouse?” Later in the day, he went to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis to address members of the National Association of Counties.

We remain thankful, and vigilant – Indiana is not in the same boat as some other states and other areas of the Country, as explained by Muncie Delaware County Chamber President Jay Julian

Another reminder about registration at Muncie Community Schools:

CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski says all nine MCS schools will be open to register for classes from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. The on-line link is again posted on our Local News Page. https://enrollinmcs.org/

An Anderson man has been sentenced to four years in a community corrections program on charges springing from two criminal cases. The Herald Bulletin reports Jerry Morgan III, 58, was sentenced in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 by Judge Mark Dudley on Friday in one of the cases to two years on charges of criminal confinement, intimidation, two counts of domestic battery and interference. In the other case, Morgan was sentenced to two years for convictions on charges of bestiality and invasion of privacy. The sentences are to be served consecutively. Community corrections officials will determine whether the sentences will be served in work release or home detention. Through a plea agreement, Morgan entered guilty pleas to all of the charges.