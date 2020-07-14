Local Photog Taking Part In Free Headshots Initiative

Local photographer Joe Krupa, J.R. Krupa Imaging, is taking part in an effort that will provide 10,000 unemployed Americans nationwide with a complimentary, professional headshot to include with their resumes and post to job sites.

Krupa will be producing the complimentary headshots on Wednesday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Innovation Connector located at 1208 W White River Blvd. Muncie, IN. Complimentary headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed,