Local photographer Joe Krupa, J.R. Krupa Imaging, is taking part in an effort that will provide 10,000 unemployed Americans nationwide with a complimentary, professional headshot to include with their resumes and post to job sites.
Krupa will be producing the complimentary headshots on Wednesday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Innovation Connector located at 1208 W White River Blvd. Muncie, IN. Complimentary headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed,
Local Photog Taking Part In Free Headshots Initiative
Local photographer Joe Krupa, J.R. Krupa Imaging, is taking part in an effort that will provide 10,000 unemployed Americans nationwide with a complimentary, professional headshot to include with their resumes and post to job sites.