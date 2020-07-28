Ball State Football Pivots, Schedules Iowa State for September Road Clash

MUNCIE, Ind. ­– The 2020 college football season has been filled with twists and turns. And we haven’t reached August yet.

Following the Big Ten’s announcement that fall sports would be limited to conference competition only, rendering Ball State’s scheduled match-ups with Michigan and Indiana untenable, and Maine’s decision to punt on its trip to Muncie, the Cardinals began exploring opportunities to round out the 2020 schedule.

That exploration has resulted in a Sept. 12 contest in Ames, Iowa, at Jack Trice Stadium to take on the Iowa State Cyclones out of the Big 12 Conference.

“Our position in this rapidly-evolving environment has been, and will be, to proactively work to provide student-athletes the best opportunities to compete as we monitor the landscape,” director of athletics Beth Goetz said. “This game fits the bill as a great opportunity. The safety and well-being of our student-athletes remain the priority, however, we want to be strategic in the event that all variables align and football is played.”

This will be Ball State’s second meeting against the Cyclones as Iowa State defeated the Cardinals early in the 1998 season in Ames. Ball State last squared off against a Big 12 opponent in 2014 when BSU held a late lead against Iowa before narrowly falling, 17-13.

“We are thrilled to secure a Power 5 opponent for our fall schedule in these uncertain times,” head football coach Mike Neu said. “It will be a terrific experience for our team.”

The Cyclones are coached by Matt Campbell who is no stranger to MAC football. Prior to his appointment in Ames, he spent four-plus years as the head coach at Toledo during which he went 2-2 against Ball State.

Ball State was originally scheduled to face Michigan on Sept. 12. Iowa State was slated to play rival Iowa on that date.

Ball State returns 16 total starters this fall from a 2019 team that contended late into the season for a MAC West Division title and won key rivalry games over Northern Illinois and league champion Miami. Click here for information on football tickets for the upcoming season.

