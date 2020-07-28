Tuesday, July 28, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Locally, not nearly as deadly. As of this past weekend, Delaware county was in the third consecutive week without a death, and had seen only a total of 51 deaths from COVID19 – and more than 40 of those were elderly – the most susceptible to the disease. Paling in comparison to National media reports from other areas of our Country.

Another reason for the importance of in-person learning in Indiana schools: up to 84,118 K-12 students in Indiana may lack internet access at home. “The lack of access to appropriate devices and the internet — also known as the digital divide —could increase educational and social gaps among children,” said Michael Hicks, director of Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research.

More on the Colts’ note to their season ticket holders late last week – they are giving the option of bailing on this season, if the idea of only being allowed to attend 4 home games is not wanted. The club anticipates that only 25% capacity will be allowed at Lucas Oil Stadium.

More cops, doing GOOD. A fundraiser tournament was played Saturday for a Wells County deputy battling cancer. Blackford County Sheriff’s Department used their fifth annual Municipal Softball Tournament at the Babe Ruth Baseball Field in Hartford City to raise money for Austin Springer, who was diagnosed with Stage 2 Lymphoma in May.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events. Grant County today 10:00 AM, and New Castle at the same time. Jay County, Wednesday 10:00 AM, and Wabash at 11 a.m. Blackford County Thursday 10:00 AM and same time at Muncie Mall. Friday 10 a.m. in the Old Kmart Parking Lot, Anderson, and in Winchester.

Regis Philbin was a 1953 Notre Dame grad and never lost his love for the school. It was his wish to be buried at his alma mater. He graduated from Notre Dame with a sociology degree, and died Friday at the age of 88. He was one month shy of his 89th birthday.

From our free MuncieJournal.com, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour is stepping up to promote parks and improve the overall quality of life and place for the citizens of Muncie. He began his administration with big plans to move Muncie Parks into the spotlight, but quickly found Muncie in the midst of a pandemic. He might have had a perfect excuse to sit this year out for programs, but Mayor Ridenour did not look at the challenge as an excuse—instead he viewed it as a bigger reason to say yes.

You may have heard already, but just in case: the Indy Star reports Blackford basketball’s Luke Brown is taking his talents to Florida – at Stetson. He likes the idea of being an underdog to make the NCAA tourney, and a University that is not as notable as some others that recruited him.

News 8 reporter Dick Wolfsie will be retiring after 30 years at WISH-TV and more than 40 years in Indianapolis. A Week with Wolfsie is running all this week.