Incoming high school seniors are now able to apply online for the 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. It recognizes a student who possesses leadership potential, who is community-minded and well-rounded. The scholarship covers tuition and required fees and provides a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years of full-time undergraduate study leading to a bachelor’s degree at any accredited Indiana public or private nonprofit college or universi