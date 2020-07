Charges against a mother related to her daughter’s death have been upheld by a state appeals court . Jessica Skeens, say police, had both alcohol and marijuana in her system when her vehicle crashed on the Muncie Bypass on May 28,2017, killing 6 year old Taelyn Ann Marie Woodson. According to the Star Press, in an appeal, Skeens had contended there was insufficient evidence to support the most serious of her five conviction.