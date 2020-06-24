Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Yesterday, the Muncie Police Department was investigating after a person was shot in the area of Rosewood and Bethel avenues around noon. RTV6 says MPD officers said the victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. Police were called to Ball State University police are also on the scene.

Republican Indiana US Senator Mike Braun may be on a collision course with the leader of Republicans in the Senate. Network Indiana correspondent Darrin Wright reports from Fort Wayne

A Huntington man is now in jail after he stole a Goodwill truck, crashed into a bus, and then held a woman hostage. Fort Wayne police say Rue Miller stole the truck from a Goodwill Monday morning, crashed into a bus, got out of the truck with a fire extinguisher and tried to use it to carjack another woman. Miller faces numerous charges, including robbery, leaving the scene of an accident, kidnapping and resisting law enforcement.

Ball State University faculty and students received two Regional Emmy® Awards and seven Student Production Awards during the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards last weekend, conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sports Link, Ball State’s digital sports production program, was honored in seven student production award categories. These awards bring Ball State’s totals since 2000 to 54 Emmy Awards and 29 Student Production Awards.

Yorktown, don’t get confused! Your 4 for the 4th run/walk and all day events are cancelled, and your fireworks are on as previously covered BUT, the Dance for Riley Hospital kids at the high school have now decided to DO the cardboard boat race fundraiser.

A survivor of the USS Indianapolis has died…

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) joined a bipartisan coalition to introduce a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Currently, Juneteenth is celebrated by 47 states, including Indiana, and the District of Columbia.

Despite the coronavirus, Radio remains the nation’s leading audio platform with a 43% share of time spent with audio among persons 18+, according to Edison Research. The next three sources of audio don’t carry commercials: music videos on YouTube, only a 10% share, owned music (9%) and the ad-free channels on Sirius XM (7%). Radio is 11 times bigger than ad supported Pandora, which grabbed a 4% share of ear, and 22 times larger than ad-supported Spotify (3%).

State Representative Melanie Wright (D-Yorktown) announced her appointment to three interim study committees. Wright has been assigned to the following: Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources; Child Services Oversight Committee; and the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission. The Indiana General Assembly is a part-time legislature, so interim study committees meet in the summer and fall months to take a deeper dive into issues facing Hoosiers that were identified in the previous legislative sessions.

A missing 3-year-old autistic Florida boy was found safe and sound last week. Marshal Butler, a non-communicative autistic child wandered off from his family’s home Wednesday, prompting a neighborhood search. The panicked search lasted for several hours before finding him a mile away near a river, unharmed — and guarded by the two family dogs.

New stats are regarding the PPP: Over 76,000 small businesses in Indiana have received just over $9.4 billion. As a reminder, the current deadline for the Small Business Administration to approve Paycheck Protection Program loans is 11:59 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 30, and $128 billion remains available to assist small businesses and non-profits.

U.S Attorney General Bill Barr says many American businesses are part of the problem with China. Kurt Darling reports…

Taylor University Admissions will move to a test-preferred, but flexible model for incoming students starting in January 2021. The move is the latest in a growing trend of colleges and universities across the nation who have announced either discontinuance or modification of the role standardized tests play in their admissions decision.

From the Herald Bulletin: The union representing the two Anderson Police Department officers placed on administrative leave with pay contends due process was not followed. Officers Brandon Reynolds and Ashley Gravely were placed on administrative leave with pay on June 15 by Chief Jake Brown and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. after a video surfaced showing one of the officers appearing to apply a chokehold during an arrest.

In the wake of New Castle’s devastating fire that burned their street department to the ground the Mayor of New Castle Greg York reached out to Muncie Sanitary District for help to pick up the trash. After MSD routes were completed, they sent a crew over to finish the routes they were unable to complete. New Castle will cover all costs as we send our crews in to cover these routes – this all according to a post on the MSD Facebook page.

State Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie) today announced she has been selected by legislative leadership to serve on two interim study committees and one developmental board focused on improving Indiana’s environment. These committees allow legislators time to research and develop legislation during the months leading up to the 2021 session.

Free food distributions this week: today in Portland at 10, and Wabash at 11 a.m. Thursday in Hartford City, and at Muncie Mall both 10 a.m. And Friday at 10 a.m. in both Anderson and Winchester.