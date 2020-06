Muncie will celebrate the City and America’s Independence Day with two spectacular fireworks performances by the world-renowned Fireworks by Grucci. The first show will be synchronized to music, aired by 104.1 HD1 WLBC and 104.9 WERK FM and will take place on the grounds of Muncie Central High School at 10pm on Saturday, July 4th. The second show will be displayed at Prairie Creek Reservoir on Sunday, July 5th, at dark.