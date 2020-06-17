The Muncie-Delaware County Coalition of Women’s organizations is looking for nominations of local women to honor during the 28th Annual Women’s Equality Day Program. The Star Press reports the Coalition invites nominations of women who have made a significant contribution in the arts, education, religion, business, politics, environment, and social or community service.
Six women will be honored during the program, which will be virtual this year due to COVID-19.
Nominations Sought For Women Of Honor
