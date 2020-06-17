Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman Finds May 7, 2020, Muncie Police Action Shooting Legally Justified. The investigation into the shooting of Davey S. Gibson is now officially closed. The investigation by ISP showed that Gibson specifically chose to arm himself with a deadly weapon, an axe, preparing himself to physically attack police officers. As a result of the events of May 7, Gibson has multiple charges against him, for trial set for Aug. 31 in Delaware Circuit Court 4. The press release goes on, “Police officers face clear and present dangers each and every day. They put their life on the line so that we may live in a civilized society. Law enforcement officers have the absolute right to defend their own lives and go home at the end of their shift. If you choose to pull a deadly weapon, such as an axe, on a police officer, you do so at your own peril.”

After months of putting in sweat equity hours, completing homeowner education classes, saving for down payment, and volunteering around the community, the Lyon’s family is finally moving into their new, built-for-them home. The Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity partners with local families, like the Lyons, who are interested in working with Habitat for Humanity to purchase a home with a no-profit, no-interest mortgage. Since Muncie Habitat’s inception in 1986, they have provided new and improved housing options to more than 220 families. info@munciehabitat.org!

United States Department of Labor notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) that Indiana has triggered “on” Extended Benefits (EB). The EB program provides federal reimbursement to the state for up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits and is triggered during different periods of high unemployment. To learn more about unemployment insurance benefits, visit www.Unemployment.IN.gov.

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson’s desire to protect senior citizens led to the creation of the Indiana Council Against Senior Exploitation, or IN-CASE, one year ago. IN-CASE members, including Secretary Lawson’s office, will celebrate this anniversary with a series of virtual events aimed at educating and empowering seniors. Visit www.IN-CASE.org to RSVP.

Radio broadcast times for Woof Boom Radio’s The MSS and the HBU just announced yesterday – for the GMR Grand Prix on July 4th – it will begin at 11:30 a.m. only on The MSS. The Brickyard 400 on July 5th will begin at 3:00 on both stations – with FM, AM and free web stream audio.

This will be an unusual summer for many families, with fewer options for camps and swimming lessons. With parents distracted and children spending more time at home, experts are worried drowning rates will go up. Drowning is quick, it is silent, and it is also preventable. Key facts to keep in mind: Drowning is the single leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4. Drowning is a leading cause of death for teens.

From the Rev Dr. Charles Harrison via social media yesterday: in the last 221 days there have been 444 people shot, 174 people stabbed, & 120 people killed – all, just in Indianapolis. The city is currently on a pace for 206 homicides which would shatter all previous homicide records.

Songwriter, father, and storyteller, Rory Feek’s new children’s book, The Day God Made You, is filled with vivid illustrations and a comforting message. Inspired by his little girl’s million-watt smile and almond shaped eyes, Feek’s second children’s book is a beautiful reminder to all children that God created them with purpose and love. He and his late wife, Joey, toured the world and sold hundreds of thousands of records. As a filmmaker, Rory wrote and filmed the touching documentary To Joey, With Love. Rory and his youngest daughter, Indiana, live an hour south of Nashville in an 1870s farmhouse near their family-owned diner.

Tax Day is just under one month away, July 15, and an estimated 500,000 Hoosiers still need to file their individual income taxes, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue. AARP volunteers in Muncie will begin offering help preparing tax returns again on a limited basis. The annual program providing free tax assistance was halted during earlier shutdowns for the coronavirus.

U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) introduced H.R. 7223, the Railway Upgrades for Rural American Lines (RURAL) Act, legislation to improve the safety of rail crossings by providing more flexibility in fund usage from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s Section 130 grant program. Senator Mike Braun is introducing the companion bill in the U.S. Senate.

National unemployment claims have surpassed historic measures and veteran unemployment stays in step with this trend. The good news: there are organizations hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets and they need to fill jobs NOW. D.A.V. & RecruitMilitary will host the Indianapolis/St. Louis Area Virtual Career Fair for Veterans tomorrow (June 18th) from 12 to 4pm ET online. This free virtual event is open to ALL members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents. To register, visit our Local News page now – look for this morning’s Briefs. https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/EventDetails?fairId=9e4acc17-def8-4798-b6e3-ab9d01700fe6