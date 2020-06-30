Muncie Sanitary District Board Expanded

Executive Appointments on MSD Board Has Been Increased to 5, City Engineer Brian Stephens-Hotopp and Stephen Brand to Serve

Muncie, IN- The Muncie City Council held a special meeting on June 29th, 2020 for the purpose of voting on Ordinance 4-20. Ordinance 4-20 expands the size of the Muncie Sanitary District Board from three individuals to five. The expansion of the board was designed to “provide better oversight and accountability for the sanitary district.” The Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 4-20.

This ordinance enables the current City Engineer, Brian Stephens-Hotopp room to serve on the current MSD board. Additionally, the Mayor has also appointed Stephen Brand to fill the fifth vacancy.

Brand is the General Manager for Magna Powertrain Muncie, one of the largest employers for the City. Brand is also active in the community, having served on several boards, including:

Chamber of Commerce

Ivy Tech Technical Advisory Board

Purdue Polytechnic Technical Advisory Board

Ball State International Business Advisory Board

Muncie Area Career Center Advisory Board

Eastern Indiana Workforce Development Board

Delaware Advancement Corporation

Minnetrista Board of Trustees

Muncie/Delaware County Economic Development Committee

Indiana Automotive Council

Mursix Outside Advisory Board

Muncie/Delaware County Civilian Review Committee

Along with City Engineer Stephens-Hotopp, Brand has refused to accept pay for his appointment to the MSD Board, a position which is entitled to a stipend. Brand commented “I want to serve on the board, because I want to serve my community.”

In regards to his choice to appoint Brand to the MSD Board, Mayor Ridenour stated “Stephen Brand is an obvious choice, his involvement and passion for the community is clear, and his expertise in operations will be of great benefit to the City.”