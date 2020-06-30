Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

As of now, the Ironman Muncie 70 dot 3 is ON for July 11, and the Delaware County Health Department has no intention of cancelling it. Athletes will come from all over the US, and perhaps beyond – some of which have been called “hot spots,” and we asked Health Officer, Dr. Donna Wilkins for a quote. She wrote, “I am concerned about Ironman and that we may see a lot of new cases of Covid in the 2 weeks following the event. There will be a lot of people from many areas and I don’t feel there will be a lot of social distancing or spectators wearing masks.”

Indiana is discussing whether to rewrite a historical marker noting the birthplace of a Confederate general

Indiana American Water announced last week that its water customers across the state will soon start seeing lower monthly bills. The decrease, which amounts to approximately $1.04 per month (2.77 percent) for a residential customer using 4,000 gallons per month, is the result of the resolution of certain accounting issues related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings confirmed his office will no longer use the Edgewood Town Court to file traffic violations and criminal cases. WTHR reports the change comes after Cummings learned Edgewood’s chief court reporter had called a Black staffer in the prosecutor’s office allegedly used improper racist language multiple times.

The smoking age in Indiana goes up this week

Global consumer packaged goods company Unilever, whose brands include Lipton tea and Dove beauty products, announced Friday that it will halt its advertising on Facebook for the rest of the year, joining a growing movement to stop spending ad dollars with the social media company.

The city of Anderson has awarded contracts for more than $3.8 million for two major road projects to E&B Paving. The Anderson Board of Public Works last week awarded the two contracts to the local business, with a portion of the funding coming from the Indiana Community Crossings grant program, according to the Herald Bulletin.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) reminds Hoosiers administrative penalty fees (late fees) will resume July 1. All Hoosiers with expired driver’s licenses, permits, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations need to complete renewal transactions before July 1 to avoid paying an administrative penalty fee. Administrative penalty fees were waived early in the COVID-19 public health emergency to aid Hoosiers and support the state’s efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

Here’s this week’s plan for Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution events. Grant County, today 10:00 AM at Five Points Mall in Marion, and at the same time at First Baptist church in New Castle. Wednesday 10am in Portland. Thursday 10am in Hartford City, and at the same time Muncie Mall.

Congresswoman Susan Brooks has previously spoken to us about police reform, and issued a press release Friday after the House and Senate voted on legislation. She wrote, “Sadly, too many Americans have lost confidence in the institutions created for the purpose of keeping our communities safe. The JUSTICE Act, which I proudly co-sponsor, gives governments and police departments the tools to hold bad cops accountable, while helping to restore public confidence in the many good cops. The police reform bill I voted against yesterday would end qualified immunity – which protects police officers from civil liability when performing their duties in a lawful manner. The devastating reality of the Democrats politicizing this issue is that we will not enact reform now and eventually we will find ourselves in this very same situation debating this very same issue in the future. Real change will only be achieved when we improve community-law enforcement relationships and help our hardworking cops carry out their duties.” Those, the words of Susan Brooks.

It’s X’d off the list of INDOT projects. The J-turn proposal for Ind. 332 near Delaware County Road 600-W in Yorktown has been withdrawn by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Woof Boom Radio covered this story several months ago when the idea was being promoted by INDOT as a safer option than traditional stoplight.

Visit Indy has announced their new “You’ve Earned It!” campaign, offering Indiana residents deals on hotel stays in the capital city through Labor Day. From July 3 through September 7, in-state visitors with a valid Indiana license can take advantage of up to 50% off hotel stays at nearly 30 properties across the city. For more information, www.VisitIndy.com.

Vice-President Mike Pence — downplaying new outbreaks of coronavirus in a dozen states. Kurt Darling reports

This year’s Faeries, Sprites, & Lights experience will be onsite in Oakhurst Gardens and will be extended out from the traditional three day event to an eleven day outdoor exhibit experience. Guests will visit in 2 hour increments which will be capped at a maximum capacity of 60 visitors. Tickets are limited due to capacity restrictions. Admission is free, but several exciting add-ons to make your Faerie experience all the more memorable. These items are available for purchase when you make your reservation. Event dates run from July 23 through August 2

Racing fans are encouraged to show their passion for the NASCAR and INDYCAR tripleheader July 4-5 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The event weekend consists of the GMR Grand Prix Indy Car race to he heard on The MSS from Woof Boom radio, plus the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, July 4, and the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 5 Live on The MSS and the HBU – FM, AM and streamed audio all available. Residents of Central Indiana also are encouraged to safely visit merchants and restaurants in their neighborhoods. In downtown Speedway, merchants and restaurants will feature racing-themed fun all weekend.

Counting turkeys is a task the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will need to accomplish this summer. John Herrick reports on how you can help