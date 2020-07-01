Wednesday, July 1, 2020 Woof Boom Morning briefs

All ears on the State capitol this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. – Governor Holcomb will have his weekly COVID briefing and press conference. July 4th is the dates for the “next phase” of the Back on Track plan. If anything substantial is announced, we will cover Live on WLBC.

The agenda for today’s regular Muncie Sanitary District meeting was posted late yesterday morning – and notably under New Business was the word, “None.” Since they met last, there was a court case during which a judge ordered the Board to admit the current Muncie City Engineer Brian Stephens-Hotopp (HOE-topp) as a member which they “welcomed” according to their website. Also, this past Monday night the City Council approved that board to be expanded to five members at the request of the Mayor. That ordinance enables the Mayor to appoint Stephen Brand to fill the fifth vacancy. He is the General Manager for Magna Powertrain Muncie, one of the largest employers for the City. Both of the Mayor’s appointees have refused to accept pay for this appointment. The MSD meeting today remains one of the only Zoom meetings remaining in our area and begins at 11:30 a.m. on their Facebook page.

From our MuncieJournal.com – First Merchants Corporation has announced the naming of Scott McKee as its Corporate Social Responsibility Director. He will lead and implement efforts around community relations, volunteerism, philanthropy, financial education and community reinvestment activities. McKee has been with First Merchants for the past 13 years, and has his MBA from Butler University and a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University.

It was the subject of two public meetings, and now it’s a yard sign. “Muncie For Chickens” is being seen at a few locations – well, at least one location – as the measure heads to City Council on the agenda for a vote in the next regular meeting.

Indiana University is requiring face masks at all times on all IU campuses. It’s a requirement for all students, staff, and visitors that are on campus.

121 people in Kokomo will lose their jobs on August 30, when Community Health Network closes its Specialty Hospital and Physical Therapy center. The healthcare company says it’s not because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a decision they made after “an evaluation of the needs of people in Howard County and the changing landscape of healthcare.”

It’s titled “Placing Learners First: The MCS-Ball State University Partnership” as State lawmakers required this Academic Innovation Plan and a report of financial viability when the Legislature approved the partnership between MCS and BSU in 2018. The Academic Innovation Plan is intended to be a living document that contains two distinct parts: the Innovation Plan and the MCS Strategic Plan. It will be reviewed, supplemented and modified on an annual basis at a minimum, and can be reviewed in its entirety with a link on our Local News page now.

The town of Chesterfield has traditionally hosted a big celebration for Independence Day, including a parade and fireworks. But this year’s celebration was canceled, so the idea for a virtual event to mark the holiday came to Todd Harmeson, public information officer for the Chesterfield Police Department, after finding videos of fireworks set to music on YouTube. The video runs about 20 minutes and will be shown on the department’s Facebook page on Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m.

Here’s this remainder of week’s plan for Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution events. Today at 10am in Portland. Thursday 10am in Hartford City, and at the same time Muncie Mall.

