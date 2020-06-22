Monday, June 22, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

It depends on which press release you read. In the matter between the City of Muncie and the Muncie Sanitary District: The Mayor finally clarified Saturday afternoon during an interview with Woof Boom Radio news that State law allows 3 to 5 members on such a Board, but since the 1960’s, City Council set the number at 3. For their part, MSD circulated a press release Friday afternoon entitled “Mayor’s Lawsuit Purged from The Court.” The Mayor citied the word “purged” as a usual court term used at the conclusion of all cases. He also provided this written quote: “This administration is pleased that our City Engineer was awarded a seat on the MSD Board by the court. Unlike some, I don’t just add a fourth spot because I want it. I look at the laws which clearly stated that three is the maximum per our council ordinance. Now after court, we can move to the next phase and do it legally.”

Fox 59 reports Ball State University sent out an emergency alert to students early Sunday morning in reference to a reported stabbing near campus.

The United States doesn’t need more widespread lockdowns to bring its COVID-19 outbreak under control, leading government expert Anthony Fauci said to CBS news Thursday. Later in the day Thursday, CNN reported that Fauci said of the NFL, “Unless players are essentially in a bubble—insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day—it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall.”

A new website will make it easier for you to report a civil rights violation.

Congratulations to our 2020 recipients of the Morry Mannies Woof Boom Scholarship: Silas Allred of Shenandoah, and Zoe Freer of Lapel. They were nominated by their schools for their athletic & academic achievements.

Now, some lighter news — Alex Trebek has hosted Jeopardy for 36 years, and not even Stage IV pancreatic cancer can stop the 79-year-old from fronting the beloved game show. However, at some point Trebek will want to retire and when he does, who will take his place? Some insiders suggest it might be Wheel Of Fortune host Pat Sajak. Pat’s contract at Wheel ends in 2022, which is exactly when Alex’s contract with Jeopardy is up. Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos has thrown his hat in the ring. Former contestant Ken Jennings might also take the reins.

A Valparaiso City Councilman’s daughter was born this week — in the back of a pickup truck.

The body of a woman missing since 2009 found in Indiana. Esther Westenbarger went missing was a native of east Toledo and worked for Jeep before taking a buyout and moving to Indiana. Police say local fishermen reported that they saw what they believed was a car covered in algae at the body of a retention pond near Kokomo. Authorities discovered one person inside and a license plate of the car reading “Ms Ester.”

Last week, Harvard Medical School said there is some evidence to suggest that vitamin D might help protect against becoming infected with, and developing serious symptoms of, COVID-19. It may protect in two ways. Our bodies make vitamin D when exposed to sunshine. Five to 10 minutes of sun exposure on some or most days of the week to the arms, legs, or back without sunscreen will enable you to make enough of the vitamin. Good food sources of vitamin D include fatty fish, dairy products, soy milk, cheese, and egg yolks.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., the only black driver in NASCAR’s top racing series, has drawn widespread attention and acclaim for his principled stand that got the Confederate flag banned from races in a largely white sport. At Talladega over the weekend, rolling protests with the flags were seen.

Here comes the chicken meetings: The Land and Traffic Committee of the Muncie Common Council will hold two (2) Special Meetings, both at 7:00 PM, tomorrow and Thursday in the City Hall Auditorium, in regards to public input on Ord. 16-20 Amending Chapter 90 of the City of Muncie Code of Ordinances (Livestock). Due to attendance restrictions, the public may submit questions or statements via email using district2@cityofmuncie.com.

After being closed for three months because of the coronavirus, the Indianapolis Zoo has one message for you:

RTV6 reports that the Indiana Black Expo announced on Saturday the organization is awaiting the results of a police investigation after an image of a cross appeared to be burned into the grass in front of the organization’s east side headquarters.

Business is booming for a small soap company in Madison County. Rob Connett reports on the success that “Simple Goodness Soaps” is having during the pandemic.

Free food distributions this week: Tuesday in Marion and New Castle both at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Portland at 10, and Wabash at 11 a.m. Thursday in Hartford City, and at Muncie Mall both 10 a.m. And Friday at 10 a.m. in both Anderson and Winchester.

Residents of Lapel could see an 18% increase in the rate for trash disposal. There is an automatic 3 percent increase built into the contract with CGS that takes effect on July 1.