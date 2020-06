A lawsuit brought by the City of Muncie against the Muncie Sanitary District is resolved in court. It centered around the district blocking the city engineer from the governing body. According to the Star Press, the city filed a lawsuit against MSD in January arguing that by virtue of a new city engineer appointment, Mike Cline’s position as a board member with MSD ended with the previous administration. A judge ruled the engineer is entitled to serve on the Sanitary board.