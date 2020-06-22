New Walking And Biking Trails For Muncie

Three miles of new walking and biking trails south of the city, serving fast-developing areas, are planned by Delaware County officials. The Muncie Industria Center Trail, which will connect residents of the south side of Muncie to the Ivy Tech Community College campus, industrial areas and the new Delaware County Justice Center complex, is a project created and led by the Delaware County commissioners. The trail, estimated in cost at about $3.3 million, should be completed before the end of 2020, the commissioners announced.