Two men are charged with scamming thousands in an Anderson scheme. Police say 24 year old Luis Ramirez-Tavarez and 25 year old Raisuli Rodriguez-Ferrin, are accused of calling one woman and telling her that her son was involved in a traffic accident in Anderson where a pregnant woman was injured and she needed to send $10,000. They called the next day and demanded another $10,000 claiming the woman’s fetus had died.