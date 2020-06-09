Tuesday, June 9, 2020 Woof Boom Briefs

We spoke directly yesterday to Representative Greg Pence of the 6th District of Indiana, and asked him about the optimistic job’s report that came out Friday….. Hear the entire interview now on our Local News page – look for this morning’s Woof Boom Briefs. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/greg-pence-june-8-2020

The connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and coronavirus is apparent, but not yet understood said a doctor who is helping lead a study to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. Indiana University is one of the testing sites for that study. If you’d like to sign up to participate, you must be a healthy adult over 50. You can sign up at www.aptwebstudy.org.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced yesterday it will resume walk-in service and will continue to accept a limited number of appointments beginning June 15

Elmo A. Funk Park, located at 315 Historic West Eighth Street in Anderson, is undergoing major renovations which will take place throughout 2020. The park property was the site of the first hospital of Madison County. The park was established in 1974 and named after Funk (1889-1968)who was a prominent figure in Anderson and Madison County and who also served as the city engineer in the early 1900s. The park will remain closed through 2020 and is planned to reopen in the Spring of 2021.

Steve Lindell saw a post on social media yesterday, and reports now… The words written on Facebook said this: “Today I felt defeated. It feels like the whole world hates our profession and everyone in it. There is graffiti in Muncie calling for the death of policemen. While some loud folks are calling for Police Departments to be completely disbanded, the majority of our community remains supportive. Stay safe – stay classy – keep learning – take care.” Those words written BY…a Muncie Police Department officer. Steve Lindell, WLBC news.

This Saturday, the public swimming pool at Beulah Park will open for the first time this year. Officials plan to follow the local custom of first-day admission being free of charge. The usual admission fee is $4. The number of swimmers will be limited to 175, and there will be no chairs on the pool deck. No food or drink, except bottled water, may be brought into the pool and any food must be consumed in the concession area. Patrons will be asked to wear a mask when not in the pool and to stay 6 feet apart on the deck, according to the release.

Some are wondering, why isn’t Amazing Joe’s in Muncie open? Mike Robinson wrote on Facebook Sunday night, “We’ve met with our distributor and beef suppliers regularly through zoom meetings, emails, and phone calls trying to come up with solutions and even substitutes for our normal selection of high quality fresh cuts at a price that is affordable for everyone. We just didn’t/don’t feel any of those options were up to par. No one wants to open the doors back up more than we do. We’re no longer thinking in months, but more so in weeks/days as to our reopening. Our teams are ready and waiting.”

