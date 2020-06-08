Second Harvest Tailgate Food Distribution Events

Tailgate Food Distribution events are happening locally this week, according to Second Harvest. They’ll be in Henry County, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at First Baptist Church, 709 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle. In Jay County, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the Jay County Fairgrounds, 806 E. Votaw St., Portland. In Blackford County, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at the Blackford County Fairgrounds, 409 E. Park Ave, Hartford City. In Delaware County, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.