White River Lofts Construction Getting Underway

Ground broken Thursday to start of construction on White River Lofts, a mixed-use riverfront building in downtown Muncie that includes 55 residential apartments with high quality finishes and views of the White River. Commercial space will be available on the ground floor. The project is the first phase of the White River Canal District, and will be located at 400 W Washington Street, adjacent to the riverfront, and walkable to shops, restaurants, and offices in Muncie’s central business district, plus a new riverfront plaza and riverwalk.