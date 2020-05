U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Department is investing $281 million in 106 projects nationwide through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. The Town of Eaton will receive over $2.8 million in grant funding from this program to bring modern, reliable water and wastewater infrastructure to the 1,805 residents of Eaton in Delaware County.