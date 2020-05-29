Friday May 29, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

As we told you first earlier this week, Ball State University has joined many other colleges in approving plans for face-to-face instruction beginning August 24…… BSU President Geoffrey Mearns spoke to Woof Boom Radio news yesterday. To accommodate faculty and students who may be in high-risk populations, the University will offer more online courses.

Facemask contradictions. Yesterday, a report that wearing a mask reduces your likelihood of contracting COVID19 by 50%. Nationally syndicated talk Radio host Dana Loesch (LASH) cited studies that show face coverings do little to nothing in shutting down the virus – however wearing something surgical or N95-grade DID help – but, we’ve been asked to reserve those for medical and front line workers. What everyone agrees on: wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick.

Yesterday at this time, Muncie police were on scene at a fatal shooting in an apartment house just west of downtown Muncie on west Howard Street. We now know that Tavis S. Corbin, 42, was being held without bond in the Delaware County jail, preliminarily charged with murder and attempted murder. Corbin allegedly shot and killed 29-year-old Troy Allan Sandifar, and also allegedly shot a 19-year-old woman who was in the apartment.

The person who fired shots at a mosque on the northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday night has not been found, but Islamic leaders say they have more clues.

Another postponement for the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Hawaii triathlon, from August 15 to November 21. As we’ve reported several times, the Ironman Muncie 70 dot 3 is still on for July 11, and becomes tied for longest continuous running Ironman event.

Earlier this week, Muncie Community Schools’ (MCS) Board of Trustees approved some new hires – Corey Hartley, who grew up in Muncie and is a Southside High School graduate, will serve as principal of Southside Middle School. Sarah Shaffer, will be the principal of East Washington Academy. Additionally, the board approved the hiring of Andy Klotz as the school district’s chief communications officer.

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on June 18th from 11am to 5pm at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Heartland Hall. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RedCross or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code “ballmemorial”.

Raise your utility rates BECAUSE of pandemic losses? That’s what 11 companies want to do – and the state has agreed to consider the matter. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the impact of the pandemic on utilities and ratepayers, opening the next stage in a matter that has gained widespread interest. It is still unclear how much an average consumer’s monthly bill might increase under the request.

More from our weekly interview yesterday with Ball State's President Geoffrey Mearns. As we told you earlier this week on Woof Boom Radio's Muncie's Sports Station, no sports are to be cut at BSU…… Hear the entire interview now, on our News Page under this morning's Briefs.

With the June 2nd Primary Election only a few days away, Secretary of State Connie Lawson is reminding voters to return their absentee ballots – and they have multiple options. By mail, drop off at your county clerk’s office prior to Election Day, or bring to any polling place during early voting, or on Election Day. To do this, a voter will need their unreturned absentee ballot and a photo ID. Early voting is open until Monday, June 1st in all counties.

Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana will be holding virtual meeting this coming week – open to the public by remote access by using the link on our News Page now. (https://ivytech.zoom.us/j/98688848890). The regular Trustees meeting will be Thursday, June 4 at 1:30 pm.

Quick reminder: Sunday May 31 is World No Tobacco Day – quit for a day.

