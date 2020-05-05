The Muncie Industrial Revolving Loan Fund Board Creates “COVID-19 Relief Loan for Small Business.”

The Muncie Industrial Revolving Loan Fund Board has created the “COVID-19 Relief Loan for Small Business.”

This loan is designed to provide aid to local small businesses who have felt the economic impact of the COVID-19 epidemic. The board has made $150,000 of City funds available, which it will spread across 20 businesses. This allows for $7,500 to be allotted to each of those 20 businesses. The loan is non-forgivable, and will need to be paid back, however there are options on the terms.