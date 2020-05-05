Woof Boom Morning Briefs, Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Any Hoosier that is experiencing symptoms of COVID19 can be tested, for free. The portal for registration opened yesterday, and can be done by phone 888-634-1123, or on line with the link we’ve placed on our News Page – look for today’s Woof Boom Morning briefs. https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Yesterday morning at this time, it was an 18-year-old man seriously injured after getting hit by a truck on the side of I-69 in Fishers. Steven Hahn of Noblesville was standing next to a pick-up, exchanging information due to a previous minor crash. That’s when a semi crashed into pick-up and Hahn. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

As we reported first yesterday, the City of Muncie updated their timeline for some services and events. Notably, City offices are open by appointment only. Employee and guests temperatures will be taken, and guests are requested to wear a mask. All Muncie Parks are open – with the exception of the playground equipment, tennis courts and basketball courts. -Boating on Prairie Creek Reservoir is okay. Docks and Piers at Prairie Creek are still being installed and are expected to be open on May 15th. Beginning June 14th: Tuhey Pool will open. July 4th: City of Muncie Fireworks and Prairie Creek Fireworks will happen with social distancing requirements.

The Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity is actively seeking qualified partner families who are interested in working with Habitat for Humanity to purchase a home. Qualified homebuyers help build their houses by putting in sweat equity hours, and then, purchase their house with a no-profit, no-interest mortgage. If you are interested in learning more, or filling out an application, please call 765-286-5739 or info@munciehabitat.org.

Dave Matthews Band at Ruoff Music Center show on Friday June 19 and Saturday 20, 2020 have been rescheduled to Friday June 18 and Saturday 19, 2021 respectively. Your ticket will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund.

Today is #GivingTuesdayNow, a national effort to add financial support to non-profits impacted by the COVID-19. Look to your favorite organizations for their donation portals.

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announces the difficult decision to cancel performances through September 17, 2020.

The Governor was “caught” over the weekend by a cell phone picture, and he’s sorry. He was in a restaurant, picking up dinner to bring home, and the cahier asked for a picture – he said yes, but realized after the fact that he was not wearing his mask – it was in the car.

The Muncie Industrial Revolving Loan Fund Board has created the “COVID-19 Relief Loan for Small Business.” The loan is non-forgivable, and will need to be paid back, however there are options on the terms. Applications are available with a link on our News Page now, on today’s Woof Boom Morning Briefs. htttp://www.cityofmuncie.com/Industrial-revolving-loan-fund-covid-19.htm

The Herald Bulletin has made some hard decisions to restructure their resources so they can continue to serve. Effective Monday, will transition to a five-days-a-week print newspaper, with delivery to subscribers and newsstands Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. We will no longer produce a print newspaper on Sundays and Tuesdays. The paper reported Sunday that they will continue to provide updated content 7 days a week online.

Nearly $10 Billion Goes to Indiana Small Businesses in PPP Loans, created through the CARES Act to allow businesses of up to 500 employees to continue to pay employees throughout the COVID-19 shutdown, preventing layoffs and saving jobs.

This is Teacher Appreciation Week, and part of the thanks to educators can come from students, with a free coloring page and Thank You on WLBC.com. It’s free, and available all week.

Some more great news – an updated total for small business in Madison county, as a result of the Woof Boom Radiothon last week – $26,534 was raised, with the help of the Herald Bulletin and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, and our Listeners.

Delta quarterback Brady Hunt commits to play football at Ball State.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events: in MADISON COUNTY: today 10:00am – 12:00n at Pendleton High School. Tomorrow from 10:00am – 12:00n at Alexandria High School, and another one on Saturday in Anderson.

Legendary head coach Don Shula, who led Miami Dolphins to only perfect season in NFL history, dies at 90