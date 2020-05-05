Holcomb Says Guidelines For Opening Economy Look Promising

Governor Holcomb says the state is on track in terms of four guiding principles to safely open the economy. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days, the state retains its surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators, the state retains its ability to test all Hoosiers who are #COVID19 symptomatic as well as health care workers, first responders, and frontline employees and health officials have systems in place to contact all individuals who test positive for #COVID19 and expand contact tracing.