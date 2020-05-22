Muncie Playgrounds Staying Closed For Now

Playgrounds in Muncie will remain closed, as other entities move ahead in the Governor’s ‘Back on Track’ program. There had been a social media posting from the city Thursday indicating they would open again, but clarifications were made later, according to teh Star Press. Despite initial announcements that city playgrounds would reopen Friday under the next phase of the state’s “Back on Track” plan, that isn’t the case. Playgrounds will remain closed, and it remains to be seen in which stage they will reopen.