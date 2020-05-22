Friday, May 22, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

$7.6 million from the CARES Act will be dispersed among about 9,500 Ball State students for COVID19 relief. President Mearns spoke about that yesterday with Woof Boom Radio news, as well as the budget – reporting that a positive balance is expected at the end of the fiscal year on June 30. Strong and stable summer enrollment, and he also mentioned a meeting he has later in the day related to the NCAA’s decision this week allowing student athletes to return to campus sites for training. See the Zoom meeting on the News Center Facebook page now.

The 53 graduating seniors of Burris Laboratory School’s Class of 2020 will be honored today with a drive-by celebration on the Quad at Ball State University. The procession begins at 6:30 p.m. All participants should remain in their vehicles during the event. Campus Drive will be closed starting at 4:30 p.m. for the event.

The City of Muncie told Woof Boom Radio news that it will be reopening the campground at Prairie Creek Reservoir starting today. According to city officials via the Muncie newspaper, campgrounds, shelters and cabins under the purview of the Muncie Parks Department will be available for rent. Playgrounds will reopen along with basketball, tennis, and other activities in the parks starting Friday as well. As we told you first Wednesday afternoon, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that most of the state will enter Stage 3 of reopening Friday, two days earlier than previously planned and just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Face masks are still recommended when out in public in Stage 3.

The CDC has released new guidelines on how schools can plan to reopen for the upcoming school year while also being mindful of the coronavirus pandemic. Within these guidelines they talk about promoting “behaviors that reduce spread” from how to serve food to students, keeping classrooms clean, teachers wearing personal protective equipment, etc. The CDC is careful to clarify in their recommendations that their guidelines DO NOT replace state and county mandates on reopening schools.

United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties is pleased to announce that it has received a $1.1 million COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant. The grant was made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. will be used to invest in long-term economic recovery and resiliency efforts by supporting human and social service nonprofits across Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties.

Noblesville Fourth of July Fireworks Festival will take place Saturday, July 4 – beginning at 4:30 p.m. with the Stars & Stripes Forever Parade through Downtown Noblesville. The event’s planning committee is coordinating with the city’s leadership and health officials throughout the reopening stages to ensure a safe event for the public. The free Fireworks Festival will take place at Forest Park from 6 to 10 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

As told you first yesterday, Cornerstone Center for the Arts regrets to the 34th Annual “A Taste of Muncie” rescheduled for June 7th has been cancelled.

While fewer drivers are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, the Indiana Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists to slow down and travel safely, especially in work zones. Where possible, road construction and maintenance activities will be suspended by noon today. However, a number of restrictions and closures will remain in place due to long-term projects.

Indiana Senator Mike Braun says coronavirus lockdowns were too strict from the beginning, but he says his home state is an exception. Braun (R) criticizes what he calls one-size-fits-all stay-home orders, and argues the distinction between essential and nonessential businesses didn’t make sense. Indiana did both those things for six weeks before allowing nonessential businesses to reopen May 4 in all but three counties.

It has been 1 year since Fox 59’s Ivy McConnell-Stubbs found out she has cancer. Nearly a month after her wedding, IU doctors diagnosed Ivy with HER2-positive breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms. The national cancer institute says women have a less than 1 percent chance of getting breast cancer in their 30s. Doctors have taken the measures they can to protect her ovaries, but the couple won’t know if that worked until she’s in remission. Even with the uncertainty, the Stubbs say their faith gives them hope.

Hanover College is now saying its students will return to campus this fall. President Lake Lambert announced that the 2020-21 academic year at Hanover will begin August 24 with “on-campus, face-to-face classes.” Yesterday we asked BSU President Mearns, and he is still optimistic that the Cards can return to campus, too – especially with this week’s news of the State being moved to Stage 3, ahead of schedule. See the Zoom meeting on the News Center Facebook page now.

For those of you still wiping down groceries and other packages amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, breathe a sigh of relief: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says the novel virus “does not spread easily” from “touching surfaces or objects” — but experts warn that doesn’t mean it’s no longer necessary to take “practical and realistic” precautions in stopping the spread.

The Alexandria-Monroe Chamber of Commerce is hosting our annual “Great Alexandria Classic” event Saturday, September 12th at 9:00 am at the Yule Golf and Driving Range. This year will feature approximately 20 teams and many sponsors from the community having a fun playing and networking at our local golf course. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided. Proceeds go to future Chamber events that promote businesses, non-profits, civic engagement, networking opportunities, beautification projects and helping Alexandria thrive. Contact Ashley at the Chamber.

As you start your day today, your state of Indiana has moved to Stage 3 of the Governor’s Back on Track Order, ahead of schedule. The Friday press briefing will happen at 2:30 p.m., LIVE on WHBU.

One week from this Monday, it’s “moving day.” Mitch in the morning moves one hour later – to 8-10am! We expect our listeners to be more awake, alert, and active on the phones!

A monkey — at the center of a lawsuit from a woman in Sullivan County against a local parks board. Donna Mitchell claims the Sullivan Parks Board violated the Indiana Fair Housing Act when they told her she could not have her emotional support monkey on the grounds of Sullivan County Park and Lake. She says she rents a campsite and lives there in an RV on weekends. Mitchell says she has to have the monkey because it helps her deal with post traumatic stress disorder. She’s suing the board for 100-thousand-dollars.